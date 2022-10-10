IDC: Apple’s Mac sales surge 40% worldwide to grab significant market share as PC shipments swoon

Apple’s Mac sales surged 40.2% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022 as all of the top PC makers shipments plummeted. As a result, the indomitable Mac’s worldwide market share rose from 8.2% to a whopping 13.5% year-over-year for Q322, according to the latest data from International Data Corporation (IDC).

Declines continued for the traditional PC market as global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Cooling demand and uneven supply have contributed to a year-over-year contraction of 15.0%. However, shipment volumes remain well above pre-pandemic levels when PC volumes were largely driven by commercial refreshes due to the looming end of support for Windows 7.

“In addition to shipment volumes, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how average selling prices (ASPs) trend this quarter,” added Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays at IDC. “Shortages over the last several years have aggressively driven product mix shifts towards the premium end. This, coupled with cost increases of components and logistics, drove ASPs up five quarters in a row to $910 in 1Q22, the highest since 2004. However, with demand slowing, promotions in full swing, and orders being cut, the ASP climb was reversed in 2Q22. Another quarter of ASP declines indicates a market in retreat.”

Top 5 Companies, Worldwide Traditional PC Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2022

(Preliminary results, shipments are in thousands of units)



Notes:

– Some IDC estimates prior to financial earnings reports. Data for all companies are reported for calendar periods.

– Shipments include shipments to distribution channels or end users. OEM sales are counted under the company/brand under which they are sold.

– Traditional PCs include Desktops, Notebooks, and Workstations and do not include Tablets or x86 Servers. Detachable Tablets and Slate Tablets are part of the Personal Computing Device Tracker but are not addressed in this data.

MacDailyNews Take: Inexorably, the cream rises, as predicted many years ago.

As we have always said, even as many short-sightedly waved (and continue to wave) the white flag, the war is not over. And, yes, we shall prevail… No company is invincible. Not even Microsoft. — MacDailyNews, January 10, 2005

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.