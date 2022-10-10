Apple to report Q422 earnings results on October 27th

Apple will report fourth fiscal quarter 2022 (Q422) earnings results after market close – right around 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT – on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Apple’s conference call to discuss fourth fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, October 27th at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT and will be webcast. The stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

In Apple’s Q322 conference call held on July 28th, CFO Luca Maestri said of Q422:

Given the continued uncertainty around the world in the near term, we are not providing revenue guidance but we are sharing some directional insights based on the assumption that the macroeconomic outlook and COVID-related impacts to our business do not worsen from what we are projecting today for the current quarter.

Overall, we believe our year-over-year revenue growth will accelerate during the September quarter compared to the June quarter despite approximately 600 basis points of negative year-over-year impact from foreign exchange. On the product side, we expect supply constraints to be lower than what we experienced during the June quarter. Specifically related to services, we expect revenue to grow but decelerate from the June quarter due to macroeconomic factors and foreign exchange.

We expect gross margin to be between 41.5% and 42.5%. We expect OPEX to be between $12.9 billion and $13.1 billion. We expect… our tax rate to be around 16%.

MacDailyNews Take: As always, we’ll have Apple’s earnings results for you on the 27th right after market close (1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT) and follow that with live notes from Apple’s Q422 conference call.

