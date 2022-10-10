iPhones are mistaking rollercoaster rides for car crashes, calling 911

Rollercoaster riders in recent days have been accidentally calling emergency services as the extreme motions of the rides set off iPhone 14’s car Crash Detection feature.

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. These capabilities build on existing components, like the barometer, which can now detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS for additional input for speed changes, and the microphone, which can recognize loud noises typified by severe car crashes. Advanced Apple-designed motion algorithms trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data provide even better accuracy. When combined with Apple Watch, Crash Detection seamlessly leverages the unique strength of both devices to get users help efficiently. When a severe crash is detected, the emergency services call interface will appear on Apple Watch, as it is most likely to be in closer proximity to the user, while the call is placed through iPhone if it is in range for the best possible connection.

Matthew Field for Yahoo Finance:

The iPhone 14 and the company’s new Apple Watch include accelerometers and a gyroscope, which can measure sudden changes in speed and direction. The phone’s software is designed to pick up if a sudden stop might have been the result of a car accident. If the sensors detect a user has been in an accident, the phone will display an alert and after 20 seconds make an automated call to first responders in case the user cannot reach their phone or is unconscious. However, the tech giant’s software appears to be mistaking the jerks and jolts experienced by thrill seekers on theme park rides for life-threatening collisions.

MacDailyNews Take: If your rollercoaster doesn’t set off your iPhone’s and/or Apple Watch’s Crash Detection feature, find a better rollercoaster!

While Apple refines its Crash Detection algorithms, simply enable Airplane Mode on your iPhones and Apple Watches while on rollercoasters or similarly jolting amusement park rides.

Crash Detection works on these iPhone and Apple Watch models:

• iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest version of iOS

• Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest version of watchOS

