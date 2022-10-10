Apple is well past its two-year goal to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon Macs

By SteveJack

On June 22, 2020, Apple announced the Macintosh’s transition from hot, slow, inefficient Intel to vastly superior Apple Silicon that the company explicitly stated would be the “beginning a two-year transition.”

Well, two years elapsed on June 22, 2022. Apple is now 3 months and 18 days (and counting) late.

Specifically, Apple is still selling a Mac mini sporting an Intel Core i5 and, most glaringly, the routinely ignored Mac Pro still fully hamstrung with Intel processors. We also seem to have lost the option of a larger iMac along the way as well (the current 24-inch iMac attempts to straddle between the former 21.5- and 27-inch models). I’d much prefer for Apple to offer customers a choice between the current 24-inch iMac and a new 32-inch iMac option.

But I digress. The point is that we’re coming up on two and a half years since the beginning of Apple’s “two-year transition” to free the entire Mac lineup from Intel dreck by upgrading to superior Apple Silicon.

So, how much longer do we have to wait, Apple?

SteveJack is a long-time Macintosh user, web designer, multimedia producer, and contributor to the MacDailyNews Opinion section.