Apple is well past its two-year goal to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon Macs

By SteveJack
On June 22, 2020, Apple announced the Macintosh’s transition from hot, slow, inefficient Intel to vastly superior Apple Silicon that the company explicitly stated would be the “beginning a two-year transition.”
Well, two years elapsed on June 22, 2022. Apple is now 3 months and 18 days (and counting) late.
Specifically, Apple is still selling a Mac mini sporting an Intel Core i5 and, most glaringly, the routinely ignored Mac Pro still fully hamstrung with Intel processors. We also seem to have lost the option of a larger iMac along the way as well (the current 24-inch iMac attempts to straddle between the former 21.5- and 27-inch models). I’d much prefer for Apple to offer customers a choice between the current 24-inch iMac and a new 32-inch iMac option.
But I digress. The point is that we’re coming up on two and a half years since the beginning of Apple’s “two-year transition” to free the entire Mac lineup from Intel dreck by upgrading to superior Apple Silicon.
So, how much longer do we have to wait, Apple?
SteveJack is a long-time Macintosh user, web designer, multimedia producer, and contributor to the MacDailyNews Opinion section.
4 Comments
I would LOVE an iMac Pro – 27″ or larger. I am running a late 2012 iMac, and it’s still chugging away excellently, to be honest – I work on it many hours a day. However, I’d like to run the latest OS with an Apple chip, and have more power. Here’s hoping for that!
I suppose they could blame Covid? I’m wondering about M2 smaller iMacs too. Should be time but no rumors mention them for this fall.
“Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.”
I would interpret the statement to be 2 years from the end of 2020 when the first Mac shipped with apple silicon. Either way I expect them to be late as it is very unlikely the Mac Pro will be shipping this year
I believe that Apple has done a pretty good job of going through their transition, I find their approach to “connecting” M1 chips (hinting of future M2 and M3 chips) to be mind blowing,
There are also unexpected covid related issues impacting component production and assembly. At least Apple has pushed ahead, continually investing in their future. I’m still waiting for a couple of upgrades as well as saving cash for what else Apple will announce!