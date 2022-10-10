Apple TV+ debuts trailer for ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ documentary, premiering on November 4th

Apple Original Films today unveiled the trailer for the documentary feature about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”).

The announcement was made today, on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education and awareness, as Selena bravely shares her own journey in this revealing film.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time — the iconic, critically acclaimed film “Madonna: Truth or Dare,” still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.

This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”

