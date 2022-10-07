U.S. adds China’s memory chipmaker YMTC and 30 other firms to ‘unverified’ trade list

The United States on Friday added China’s top memory chipmaker YMTC and 30 other Chinese entities to a list of companies that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

The new listings were the first of a slew of new restrictions announced on Friday on exports of technology to China aimed at blocking its military advances.

As Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday, the United States is also set to curb access to chipmaking tools for Chinese firms including Yantze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), while still allowing South Korean memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) to obtain the equipment for their operations in China.

U.S. senators from both parties have been calling for YMTC, China’s fast-growing chip manufacturer, to be placed on a trade blacklist known as the “entity list.” The company, founded in 2016, is seen as a “direct threat” to U.S. chip companies… YMTC is under investigation by the Commerce Department over whether it violated U.S. export controls by selling chips to blacklisted Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Its chips also are being evaluated by Apple Inc for inclusion in some of its iPhones in China, a major concern for U.S. lawmakers…