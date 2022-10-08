Powerful new Apple TV hardware expected to launch this year at lower price

In May, Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expected new Apple TV hardware to be released in the second half of 2022. In September, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman also said that powerful new Apple TV hardware was “getting closer” and “could potentially launch this year,” likely at lower prices than current Apple TV boxes.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Gurman said the new Apple TV will be equipped with an A14 Bionic chip which… will result in faster performance across apps and games compared to the current Apple TV 4K with an A12 Bionic chip. The next Apple TV will also have an increased 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB in the current Apple TV 4K, according to Gurman… In the iOS 16 beta, code-level references to a new and unreleased version of the Siri Remote for the Apple TV were discovered. The new Apple TV will have an improved cost structure, according to Kuo, which could result in a lower price for customers.

MacDailyNews Take: Currently, Apple TV HD with 32GB of storage currently retails for $149. Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage costs $179 and, with 64GB storage, is priced at $199.

Hopefully, Apple can hit the magic $99 starting price point with the next-gen Apple TV hardware.

