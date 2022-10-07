Apple TV+ signs Anders Holm in live-action ‘Godzilla and the Titans’ series

Anders Holm has signed on for a major recurring role in Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television.

Kurt Russell will return to TV with his son Wyatt Russell in the forthcoming untitled series.

Nick deCourville for Deadline:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. Holm’s role, like the others, is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced cast Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown) and Elisa Lasowski. Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer on the series, which is produced for Apple TV+ by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black, who serves as showrunner, and Matt Fraction.

MacDailyNews Take: Holm is best known for his roles in series including Inventing Anna, Champions, The Mindy Project, and Workaholics, and in movies including Game Over, Man!, How to Be Single, and The Intern.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.