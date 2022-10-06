Tablecloth doodled on by Steve Jobs’ favorite band and his former lover was stolen 56 years ago. Now, it’s resurfaced — and is about to go up for sale

And no matter how famous, iconic, and influential he became, Steve Jobs was still a Beatles fan. “Steve had a lifelong love affair with the Beatles’ music, and it was an incredibly important part of his whole being,” Roger Faxon, then-CEO of EMI Group, recalled in 2011. “He wanted to present them in as fine and as exquisite a way as possible – the elegance, the polarity, the compelling nature of the presentation of the Beatles in the digital world was orchestrated and designed by Steve. You felt his passion.”

In 1982, Jobs was introduced to Joan Baez by her sister Mimi Farina. He was 27 and she was 41. “It turned into a serious relationship between two accidental friends who became lovers,” said Jobs. Some of his friends believed that one thing that drew Jobs to Baez was the fact that she used to date Bob Dylan. “Steve loved that connection to Dylan,” said Jobs’ college friend Elizabeth Holmes.” (Not that Elizabeth Holmes – MDN Ed.) The relationship fizzled out when it became clear that Jobs wanted children and Baez did not.

Now, a tablecloth that was doodled on by The Beatles and Steve Jobs’ former lover and promptly stolen 56 years ago has resurfaced — and is about to go up for sale.

Peter Hartlaub for The San Francisco Chronicle:

For 55 years, the Vilardi family searched for its lost tablecloth. Not just any piece of linen, but a white tablecloth with elaborate doodles created by all four members of the Beatles plus Joan Baez on Aug. 29, 1966, minutes before the band members took the stage at Candlestick Park in San Francisco for their final live ticketed concert. It was stolen six days later from the window of Joe Vilardi’s catering business headquarters on Clement Street in San Francisco. For more than five decades it remained missing — until March 2021, when grandson Michael Vilardi received a random phone call from a stranger… “The next thing she said is, ‘Did your family have a catering business in San Francisco?’” Vilardi recounted. “I just about fainted because I knew what was coming next.” The tablecloth, which was returned to the Vilardis, is now going up for auction at Bonhams, where it’s being offered to the public online beginning on Friday, Oct. 7 with an estimate of $15,000 to $25,000.

MacDailyNews Take: Were Steve alive today, he just might have offered the winning bid for this unique item.

We bet it goes for considerably more than the $15,000 starting bid.

Find out more about Bonhams’ LOT 64: A Tablecloth with Autographs and Doodles Done by The Beatles and Joan Baez Before The Beatles’ Last Concert at Candlestick Park, 1966 (the tablecloth is variously illustrated and signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and Joan Baez) here.

