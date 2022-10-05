InsideHook: Apple Watch Series 8 is still the smartwatch to beat

Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Apple Watch Series 8 is powered by watchOS 9, introducing new and more customizable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

Apple Watch Series 8 is available across a range of case finishes, colors, and band types to fit a variety of personal styles. Apple Watch Series 8 comes in aluminum and stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and is compatible with all bands. Aluminum case colors for Apple Watch Series 8 include starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED, while the stainless steel case offers silver, graphite, and gold. With Apple Watch Studio, Apple Watch Series 8 can be paired with any available band in the same collection.

Jason Cipriani for InsideHook:

For the past week, we’ve been using the Apple Watch Series 8, replacing last year’s Series 7 on our wrist. On the surface, there doesn’t appear to be a whole lot new with this year’s rendition of the Apple Watch. The design is the same, but there are a handful of new features under the hood that differentiate it from last year’s model. After testing, it’s clear that the Apple Watch Series 8 is still the smartwatch to beat. The Apple Watch Series 8 is a fantastic watch that moves Apple’s health focused design forward, and is sure to be a significant upgrade for those with older Apple Watch models or a fine first experience for new Apple Watch owners. Even with a slight upgrade, the Apple Watch still holds the crown as the best wearable in the game.

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, there’s one smartwatch that does beat it, but if you’re not into the brawnier look of the Apple Watch Ultra (or your wrist is too small to realistically wear it), the Apple Watch Series 8 certainly is still the smartwatch to beat!

