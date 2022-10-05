Today is the eleventh anniversary of Steve Jobs’ death

Today marks the 11th anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ death.

Jobs died at his Palo Alto, California home on October 5, 2011, due to complications from a relapse of his previously treated islet-cell pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. He died with his wife, children, and sisters at his side. His sister, writer Mona Simpson, described his passing: “Steve’s final words, hours earlier, were monosyllables, repeated three times. Before embarking, he’d looked at his sister Patty, then for a long time at his children, then at his life’s partner, Laurene, and then over their shoulders past them. Steve’s final words were: ‘Oh wow. Oh wow. Oh wow.'” He then lost consciousness and passed away several hours later.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday tweeted about Steve Jobs on the anniversary of his death, writing: “Steve showed us all, again and again, that a great idea really can change the world. Remembering him today and always.”

Steve showed us all, again and again, that a great idea really can change the world. Remembering him today and always. pic.twitter.com/LNPBYjOiLs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2022

There’s lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways, but one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.

And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours, but somehow, in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something is transmitted there.

And it’s a way of expressing to the rest of our species our deep appreciation. So, we need to be true to who we are and remember what’s really important to us. That’s what’s going to keep Apple, Apple: is if we keep us, us. — Steve Jobs

