Apple’s VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, loses job over TikTok joke

A top Apple Inc. senior executive is leaving after he turned up in a TikTok video making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
In the video, published on Sept. 5, Apple’s Tony Blevins was approached by TikTok and Instagram creator Daniel Mac as part of a series where he asks owners of expensive cars their occupations. The executive was stopped by Mac while parking a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, an out-of-production sports car that fetches hundreds of thousands of dollars.
When asked what he does for a living, Blevins said, “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off.” He also touted that he has a “hell of a dental plan.”
In reality, Blevins is Apple’s vice president of procurement and is in charge of striking deals with suppliers and partners. He recently worked on the company’s satellite agreement with Globalstar Inc., led negotiations over cellular modems with Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., and has been in charge of driving down the costs of many critical parts that go into Apple’s mobile devices.
Blevins, a 22-year veteran of Apple, confirmed the incident to Bloomberg, saying the encounter took place on Aug. 18. “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor,” he said.
MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, that’s worth Apple losing 22 years of high-level dealmaking experience (dripping sarcasm).
Someday, someway, the pendulum will swing back to sanity.
We’re betting Blevins could live several lifetimes on what he’s already made from, and been granted by, Apple. So, enjoy your retirement, Tony! (We bet he will!)
3 Comments
It was an attempt at a humorous comment.
In rational times, the guy would say exactly that, maybe apologize if he felt the need, and that’d be that. Not in these fscking cockeyed times.
As everyone already knows: Tim Cook isn’t a man, he’s a mouse.
To the fsking idiot is at Apple who pushed Blevins out over this innocuous trifle, I hope you quickly get what’s coming to you many times over.
The reason for the stock slide at Apple is the Termination of Tony Blevins. This management gaff has put the spotlight on Apple’s incompetent leadership. Apple fired its best leader because he told a joke. WTF we’re they thinking? Have they forgotten that Hitler executed Rommel? Apple has bad management.
Wow. That gets you fired these days? The snowflake era is a cancer.