Just like iPhone, Apple’s ‘Pro’ wearables are in high demand

Apple’s most expensive models of the iPhone 14 series – the iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max – are more sought-after than for the less expensive versions. The same dynamic looks to be playing out for wearable devices – AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Ultra – as well.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

According to analyst Samik Chatterjee, who rates Apple as Overweight with a $200 price target, demand for the costlier versions of the new Apple Watches and AirPods has been especially strong since the company rolled out its latest product lineup at its “Far Out” event on Sept. 7.

“Globally, Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra lead times tracked at 19 and 30 days (vs. 25 and 37 days last week), respectively, while Watch SE was less popular at 8 days (vs. 6 days last week), suggesting that consumer interest in the Watch Ultra is sustained.” Chatterjee wrote in a research note.

“iPhone demand remains quite elevated for the Pro models but weaker for the base models relative to a year ago, with 14 Pro and Pro Max lead times tracking in line to better than 13 Pro and Pro Max lead times offset by shorter lead times for base models,” Chatterjee wrote. “Among the remaining products, demand for the Apple Watch Ultra remains robust.”