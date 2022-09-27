Apple plans to build upon iPhone’s Dynamic Island

Apple’s Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max will be getting more functionality over time and the first new bits are coming sooner than later.

Florence Ion for Gizmodo:

Apple released iOS 16.1 Beta 3 to developers earlier this week, and it includes support for the Dynamic Island’s Live Activities, a feature Apple promised would come when it announced the iPhone 14 Pro. Live Activities will display “up-to-date information” for any app that utilizes the API. You’ll be able to track your ride, delivery en route, or sports scores from the notch area at the top of the screen. Currently, the Dynamic Island is limited to only a handful of apps that employ the Call Kit and Now Playing APIs. Apple encourages developers to “present only the most essential content” within a Live Activity. It expresses that its users “don’t expect to receive a lot of details or to perform actions in a Live Activity.” The company also urges avoiding “displaying sensitive information” and “using a Live Activity to display ads or promotions.” The idea is not to overload that part of the interface.

MacDailyNews Take: The Dynamic Island has sold and will continue to sell boatloads of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models!

