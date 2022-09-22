Apple Watch Ultra targets the lucrative ironman crowd

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure.

A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.

The new Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications.

Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

Tim Culpan for Bloomberg Opinion:

In the seven years since Apple Inc. released its first Apple Watch, the device has sold more than 100 million units, catapulting it to 30% of the global smartwatch market. Yet it’s struggled to grab a small but important niche: endurance sports. Peruse the start of any Ironman triathlon race and you’ll see Garmin products dominating the wrists of the world’s most elite athletes. These are consumers who spend $10,000 on a bicycle and travel around the globe to compete at some of the world’s most majestic courses. But they’ve largely snubbed Apple in favor of multisport watches from the premier name in outdoor adventure and navigation. The new Apple Watch Ultra the company debuted at an event dubbed Far Out could finally change that… Chasing consumers who have expensive hobbies and high brand loyalty is a smart move, and it shows that the company is laser-focused on pushing its non-iPhone products, namely Watch and AirPods.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate model for Apple Watch aficionados of all stripes, even non-ironmen and non-ironwomen.

