Wired reviews Apple’s AirPods Pro 2: The best in-ear headphones for iPhone

Powered by the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) unlock breakthrough audio performance, including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, while also delivering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. Using the TrueDepth camera on iPhone, users can create a Personalized Spatial Audio profile that delivers a listening experience precisely tuned just for them.

Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit. For more flexibility when traveling, AirPods Pro can now be charged with an Apple Watch charger, in addition to a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging mat, or the Lightning cable. Additionally, the newly designed charging case is sweat- and water-resistant, includes a lanyard loop6 so it’s always within reach, and is easier to locate with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker.

Parker Hall for Wired:

How good are the second-gen AirPods Pro compared to the originals? I’d go so far as to say these are the best in-ear headphones I’ve ever used with an iPhone. You’ll notice a slight flat spot on the side of the trunk on each bud — it’s a new touch sensor that allows you to (finally!) adjust the volume via a swipe up and down. The previous, squeeze-based controls are still at play here, so you don’t lose any functionality that you’re already used to. One squeeze will play or pause, two squeezes will skip tracks, and a long press will activate active noise canceling or Transparency mode. Between brand new drivers and a new amplifier on each side, I immediately noticed how much more balanced they sound overall. The low end is punchy but not boomy, the midrange present but not cloudy, and the high end is clear but not sibilant… The redesigned AirPods Pro are so good they can even make harder-to-reproduce recordings sound awesome. The amount of noise reduction is massively improved from the already-great first iteration too. I have one of the loudest dogs in existence (I recently found out he’s 15 percent Alaskan Malamute and this tracks), and I swear, with these buds in, I cannot hear him when he’s yelling for dinner. They pair instantly, fit well, and are IPX4-rated water resistant, so you can take them with you to the gym and a jog in the rain. The sound, noise canceling, and microphones are top-notch for everything from running music to vital conference calls. You can use them to silence your screaming children, and you can now even turn up Taylor Swift without picking up your iPhone. What else do you really need from a pair of headphones?

MacDailyNews Take: Reviews simply don’t get much better than this. Apple hit a grand slam with the second generation AirPods Pro ($239.99 via the Apple Store on Amazon)!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.