Apple releases watchOS 9.0.1 for Apple Watch Ultra

Apple on Thursday released watchOS 9.0.1, a minor update to the watchOS 9 operating system that debuted in September that is intended for the Apple Watch Ultra.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ owners can download the update by opening up the Apple Watch app on the iPhone and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌. According to Apple’s release notes, the update addresses an issue that could cause audio to be distorted during phone calls when using the speakers.

MacDailyNews Note: Starting Friday, September 23rd, the most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever arrives at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers around the world. Additionally, customers who ordered Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) online will begin receiving deliveries Friday. Apple Watch Ultra owners should update to watchOS 9.0.1 ASAP.

