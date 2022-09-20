Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro OIS camera issues with Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat

Some users of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have reported that their iPhone’s camera starts to grind and rattle when they try to take pictures using popular apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Apple is prepping a software fix.

Imad Khan for CNet:

Apple says an iPhone 14 Pro software update is coming for a camera shake issue that looks to be happening when using certain third-party apps, such as Snapchat and TikTok. “We’re aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” an Apple spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement. The issue also causes rattling noises as a result of the optical image stabilization hardware not working correctly, according to a report Monday from Bloomberg.

MacDailyNews Take: In the meantime, don’t try to take photos or videos using Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat. You’ll live.

See also: Users claim software bug in iPhone 14 Pro Max causes camera to physically fail – September 19, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.