Amazon offers discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2

Apple’s new second generation AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds don’t officially launch until September 23rd, but Amazon is already offering a discount on them.

Jacob Kroll for TheStreet:

Amazon has second-generation AirPods Pro for just $239.99, a full $10 off the MSRP. That’s not the craziest or deepest discount, but it currently is the lowest price for them. Not to mention, it sweetens the deal if you were already sold on them.

These are powered by the H2 chip, which features over one billion transistors.

This chip enables fast pairing with any iPhone, quick syncing between devices, and real-time optimizations for sound, noise canceling, and transparency modes. In terms of audio quality, these feature a new low-distortion driver and an enhanced amplifier which should deliver a more powerful sound.

These will also support Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience with content from services like Apple Music. Apple is promising up to twice as much noise cancelation across the spectrum and introducing an Adaptive Transparency Mode.