Users claim software bug in iPhone 14 Pro Max causes camera to physically fail

A software bug in Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max is causing the camera to physically fail when using social media apps such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, some owners have reported.

The pro camera system on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max takes computational photography even further with the introduction of Photonic Engine, improving mid- to low-light performance across all cameras through a deep integration of hardware and software.
Alex Hern for The Guardian:

The bug in the company’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most expensive model in the iPhone 14 range, appears to affect the optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature, which uses a motor to eliminate the effects of camera shake when taking pictures. Opening the camera in certain apps causes the OIS motor to go haywire, causing audible grinding sounds and physically vibrating the entire phone.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the bug, which has been reported by multiple users on social media.

The vibration does not occur when using the built-in camera app, suggesting the problem’s roots are in a software fault. However, some have warned affected users to limit their usage of apps that trigger the bug, in case excess vibration causes permanent damage to the OIS system.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll have to wait and see if this is a widespread issue or not.

