Users claim software bug in iPhone 14 Pro Max causes camera to physically fail

A software bug in Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max is causing the camera to physically fail when using social media apps such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, some owners have reported.

Alex Hern for The Guardian:

The bug in the company’s iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most expensive model in the iPhone 14 range, appears to affect the optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature, which uses a motor to eliminate the effects of camera shake when taking pictures. Opening the camera in certain apps causes the OIS motor to go haywire, causing audible grinding sounds and physically vibrating the entire phone. Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the bug, which has been reported by multiple users on social media. The vibration does not occur when using the built-in camera app, suggesting the problem’s roots are in a software fault. However, some have warned affected users to limit their usage of apps that trigger the bug, in case excess vibration causes permanent damage to the OIS system.

Social media posts may be NSFW (depending on where you work):

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Well I found my first iPhone 14 Pro Max bug… 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WhuOrcqdph — Naaackers (@Naaackers) September 17, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll have to wait and see if this is a widespread issue or not.

