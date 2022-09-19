Top Wall Street analysts recommend buying Apple, Nvidia stock

Apple stock tops a list of five stocks chosen by top Wall Street pros, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their performance history.
Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White said that [Apple’s new] product introductions enhanced “a portfolio that has never been stronger and a platform more ubiquitous.”
White was cautious that the treacherous macro environment may make consumers hesitate to indulge in a new smartphone purchase. However, he was encouraged by the fact that the company did not hike the prices of the iPhone 14 smartphones.
White notes that Apple’s current price-to-earnings is above its average over recent years. However, looking at the long-term business model, the analyst was upbeat that Apple’s strong services business has created a solid foundation of consumer confidence.
The analyst, who is at the 470th position among nearly 8,000 analysts tracked on TipRanks, assigned a buy rating on AAPL stock, with a price target of $174.
MacDailyNews Take: The other four stocks are discussed in the full article here.
