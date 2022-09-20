Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most popular iPhone 14 model

According to Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for some 30–35% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22 and is the most popular iPhone 14 model.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Medium:

• After the production line switch, iPhone 14 Pro models will account for 60–65% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22 (vs. 55–60% previously estimated). • The iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for 30–35% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22 and is the most popular iPhone 14 model. • The iPhone product mix is improving, so Apple may offer a positive outlook for 4Q22 at the next earnings call in late October (assuming iPhone shipments won’t decline significantly after late November).

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on September 14th:

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP).

