Apple TV+ spy thriller ‘Argylle’ to star Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and Dua Lipa

The Apple TV+ spy thriller “Argylle” will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.
Who is Elly Conway? The answer to that is proving elusive.
The simple answer is that Conway is a first-time novelist whose upcoming spy thriller, Argylle, has already been adapted into a major motion picture with an all-star cast… The deal cost Apple a whopping $200 million, according to industry reports, which guarantees only a single film — one that might launch a new movie franchise.
“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ‘50s,” director Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, X-Men: First Class) gushed when the project was announced in August 2021. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”
That may be so, but the numbers involved are rare for a first-time author. Conway doesn’t even have a book for sale yet: Argylle was originally slated for a Sept. 29 release; that has since been pushed to March 30, 2023… Attempts by The Hollywood Reporter to read an advance copy of the book — a common industry practice — were unsuccessful.
According to Conway’s two-line bio, she “lives in the United States and is currently working on the next installment in the series.”
Beyond that, however, there exists virtually no information about Conway.
