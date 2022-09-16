Apple delays some iPhone 14 Pro preorders originally slated for launch day delivery

According to reports on social media, Apple is delaying a portion of iPhone 14 pre-orders that were initially promised for September 16th launch day delivery.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone 14 launch has been a bit rocky. On pre-order day last week, the Apple Store Online and Apple Store app both faced major outages as customers rushed to order the new devices. This led to a multitude of problems, including that some customers ended up with multiple iPhone 14 pre-orders due to system errors, while others ended up with nothing.

Now, it seems has Apple overpromised and is under-delivering for some iPhone 14 buyers. Reports are surfacing on social media that Apple is delaying some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders that were initially quoted for September 16 delivery. 9to5Mac has also directly heard from readers whose orders are facing similar delays.

In most cases, Apple is pushing these estimated delivery dates back by around a week to September 23, but we’ve also heard from readers whose orders have been pushed to September 30. Some buyers were notified earlier this week about the delays, while others weren’t informed until today.