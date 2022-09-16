Lines form for iPhone 14 at Apple Retail Stores worldwide

The first orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are set to arrive on Friday, September 16th, the date of the official iPhone 14 launch in Apple Retail Stores. Customers are sharing the first images of waiting for and receiving their new iPhones on social networks.
We have already seen hands-on images and press reviews of the new iPhones. Now we can also take a look at images of real consumers with their new iPhone 14. There are also some nice pictures of people waiting in line to buy the new iPhones in the Apple Stores.
Today is one of my favorite days of the year! Stop by an Apple store and meet the new lineup. https://t.co/tiyMzuJAPi
— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 16, 2022
Long lines at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store for launch of iPhone 14 (video) https://t.co/3wgLlSKnMb
— Philip Elmer-DeWitt (@philiped) September 16, 2022
Fans Queue over 12 Hours Outside @Apple’s Thailand For New iPhone 14 Line Up .#iphone14pro #iPhone14ProMax pic.twitter.com/OjnArh2ddV
— Wai Yan Min Khant @ Andrew (@andrewjames194) September 15, 2022
M'sian Man from KL Is The First To Queue For iPhone 14 At Apple Store Singapore https://t.co/D2R39ZRiqY
— WeirdKaya (@WeirdKayaMY) September 16, 2022
iPhone 14 Proゲット成功 (at @Apple Kyoto in 京都市, 京都府) https://t.co/tBn6jkoyD6 pic.twitter.com/GCIPk6XIZb
— Yutaro Muta (@yutailang0119) September 15, 2022
無事にiPhone 14 Pro Maxを手に入れられました！Apple表参道の方々、朝早くから丁寧に対応してくれてありがとうございました🙇🏻♂️また買いに行きます👍✨ pic.twitter.com/4wbFLfNxQb
— Pad_Tokyo_🗼 (@Pad_Tokyo_) September 15, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro ゲット！ pic.twitter.com/afcsuPgryu
— akira108 (@hoshi_gaki) September 15, 2022
MacDailyNews Take:
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.