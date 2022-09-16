Lines form for iPhone 14 at Apple Retail Stores worldwide

The first orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are set to arrive on Friday, September 16th, the date of the official iPhone 14 launch in Apple Retail Stores. Customers are sharing the first images of waiting for and receiving their new iPhones on social networks.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

We have already seen hands-on images and press reviews of the new iPhones. Now we can also take a look at images of real consumers with their new iPhone 14. There are also some nice pictures of people waiting in line to buy the new iPhones in the Apple Stores.

Today is one of my favorite days of the year! Stop by an Apple store and meet the new lineup. https://t.co/tiyMzuJAPi — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 16, 2022

Long lines at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store for launch of iPhone 14 (video) https://t.co/3wgLlSKnMb — Philip Elmer-DeWitt (@philiped) September 16, 2022

Fans Queue over 12 Hours Outside @Apple’s Thailand For New iPhone 14 Line Up .#iphone14pro #iPhone14ProMax pic.twitter.com/OjnArh2ddV — Wai Yan Min Khant @ Andrew (@andrewjames194) September 15, 2022

M'sian Man from KL Is The First To Queue For iPhone 14 At Apple Store Singapore https://t.co/D2R39ZRiqY — WeirdKaya (@WeirdKayaMY) September 16, 2022

