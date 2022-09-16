Lines form for iPhone 14 at Apple Retail Stores worldwide

The first orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are set to arrive on Friday, September 16th, the date of the official iPhone 14 launch in Apple Retail Stores. Customers are sharing the first images of waiting for and receiving their new iPhones on social networks.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

We have already seen hands-on images and press reviews of the new iPhones. Now we can also take a look at images of real consumers with their new iPhone 14. There are also some nice pictures of people waiting in line to buy the new iPhones in the Apple Stores.

