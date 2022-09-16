Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program vs. major U.S. carrier installment plans

With Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, you can get a new iPhone every year. You’re buying directly from Apple, which means no more financing your iPhone through your carrier or committing to a multiyear service contract. Apple connects your new iPhone to your carrier for you, so you won’t have to make any changes to your rate plan. And if you ever decide to switch carriers after you activate your iPhone with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you can easily do that, too.

The major U.S. carriers also offer iPhone purchases via installment plans. AppleInsider compares the two.

Andrew Orr for AppleInsider:

A drawback of [Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program] for some customers is sending the iPhone back to Apple instead of recouping some of the cost by selling the old model. On the other hand, a benefit of the program is that the iPhone isn’t tied to a multi-year service contract. Each carrier offers its version of the iPhone Upgrade Program by spreading payments, typically to 24 months, but some carriers spread the cost out further. These prices are for the iPhone 14 128GB model as an example. • AT&T: $22.23/mo for 36 months

• AT&T Next Up: $28.23/mo for 36 months

• T-Mobile: $33.34/mo for 24 months

• Verizon: $22.22/mo for 36 months

MacDailyNews Take: Bring on the iPhone hardware subscription program!

