Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs discuss Steve Jobs, politics, and more

Apple CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs participated in a panel discussion at the 2022 Code Conference on Wednesday.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Responding to a question from [Kara] Swisher about what they believe Jobs would think about the current state of the world, Powell Jobs opined that he would not have been happy about the polarization that increasingly dominates discourse.

I would say not only the polarization, not only the fact that people are really coming to blows within families and communities and our country, but also just that he loved our country so much.

He loved California so much, but he loved our country. He loved the idea of America. He loved what it allowed the individual and the communities to become. He loved the unfetteredness of it. He loved the personal freedoms and liberties, but also the connectedness and responsibility for each other.

It was very important to him to be able to give something back to the human experience, and I think he would not be quiet about it.

Additional discussion topics included Steve’s outlook on the genesis of creation, his structure for Apple that persists to this day, his belief that Apple should own its primary technologies, and more.