Apple CEO Tim Cook: Android’s horrid green bubbles will remain, so get a real iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Wednesday that Android green bubbles will remain as Apple doesn’t spend a lot of effort improving the texting experience between iPhones and Android devices because its users haven’t been asking for it. Instead, he said, “I would love to convert you to iPhone.”

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

“I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy on that, on this point,” Cook said in response to an audience question at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California. “I would love to convert you to iPhone.” Currently, texts between iPhones use iMessage, which has a much smoother experience than when an Android device texts an iPhone, in which SMS messages show up as green bubbles. Google wants Apple to adopt RCS, a kind of messaging that is meant as a next-generation SMS replacement with encryption and other modern features. The questioner pressed Cook, saying that he can’t send videos to his mom because of the limitations of SMS messaging. “Buy your mom an iPhone,” Cook said.

MacDailyNews Take: Supremely sound, almost Jobsian advice. More, please.

Those who saddle themselves with knockoff iPhones deserve to wallow in the green-bubbled swamp of inferiority forever.

Why should Apple do anything whatsoever to improve the messaging experience for those who settle for a stolen product, knockoff iPhones?

Apple should support RCS in Messages right after they make Windows the default operating system for Macintosh. — MacDailyNews, August 11, 2022

