Arrival of Apple’s new iPhone 14 family sets off slew of wireless carrier promotions

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the new iPhone 14 family, kicking off a slew of sales promotions from the top three wireless carriers in America, including free phones, discounts, and, in the case of Verizon, a plan that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud data-storage services for free.

Scott Moritz and Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Here are the offers:

• AT&T said new and existing customers can get a free iPhone 14 Pro. The company is also offering customers who trade in old phones as much as $1,000 toward other new iPhones. The deal requires the customer to sign on to a select unlimited plan. AT&T is also cutting in half the price for the older iPhone 12 mini.

• T-Mobile is giving away a free iPhone 14 Pro to new and existing customers with an eligible trade-in and the selection of its top tier Magenta Max unlimited plan. The company is also offering a twofer: buy one iPhone 14 and get a second one free, if the customer is adding a new line.

• Verizon, in an exclusive deal with Apple, is introducing the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. It includes the Apple One bundle (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade video games and iCloud storage) starting at $90 a month. This offer is similar to, yet separate from, one that includes a bundle of Walt Disney Co.’s streaming TV services.