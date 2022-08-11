Google bemoans ‘green bubbles,’ demands Apple fix Android’s atrocious text messaging problem

Google is attempting to pressure on Apple to adopt RCS, a next-generation standard for text messaging, on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac so that green-bubble Android users will “stop being blamed for ruining chats” with their iPhone knockoffs.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

In a website and publicity campaign on Tuesday, Google blamed Apple for creating a substandard experience when iPhones text Android phones or vice versa.

“We’re hoping that Android users stop being blamed for ruining chats,” Google global vice president for integrated marketing for platforms, Adrienne Lofton, said. “This is Apple that is responsible, and it’s time to own the responsibility.”

Google wants Apple to support the RCS “standard,” or specifications that allow many different companies such as carriers or phone makers to develop apps that can send and receive RCS messages.

Apple’s systems detect when an iPhone texts another iPhone and, instead of sending that message through the SMS system, it uses Apple’s own proprietary iMessage network. Users see the text they sent as a “blue bubble,” as opposed to the green color seen on SMS texts, like those to Android users. The inferiority of “green bubble” texts has become a meme and inspired a song by the musician Drake

iMessage chats provide a better user experience than SMS chats on an iPhone. Many of Apple’s features, like adding emoji reactions to a single text message, barely work on SMS chats. iMessage chats feel faster because of Apple’s animations and include features like bubbles that indicate whether a user is typing, and superior group chat administration.

Apple continues to distinguish iMessage from SMS through new features, like the ability to unsend or edit messages, which will be released this fall..