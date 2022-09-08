New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, Moscow trade minister says

Due to Moscow’s parallel import scheme, Russians will have the chance to buy the new Apple iPhone 14 despite the U.S. tech company having left the country, a senior government official told the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday.

Reuters:

Russia announced the scheme in March when it authorised retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner’s permission. read more

Asked whether the new iPhone, unveiled by Apple on Wednesday, would be imported under the scheme, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said: “Why not? If consumers want to buy these phones, yes. There will be the opportunity.”

Apple halted new product sales in Russia in March, a week after Russia invaded Ukraine…

Russian mobile network MTS on Thursday morning was already selling the new iPhone 14 models on pre-order. Prices start from 84,990 roubles ($1,398) for the 128GB version. MTS said delivery could take up to 120 days and it retained the right to cancel orders if it faced difficulties importing the products.