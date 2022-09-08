Apple hiked iPhone 14 series prices in key markets; kept price the same in America

With rampant inflation persisting in the U.S. and elsewhere, and a global recession on the horizon, observers were keenly interested in Apple’s pricing on four iPhone 14 models. Apple hiked the price in a number of key markets, but kept price the same in America. Apple also kept the price of the iPhone the same in mainland China, one of its most important markets.

Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:

One of the biggest surprises was that in the United States, Apple kept the prices of the iPhone 14 series the same as what it was charging for the equivalent iPhone 13 model. The iPhone 14 base model will start at $799, the same amount that it initially charged for last year’s iPhone 13. The highest price iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, Apple has raised the price in some of its biggest markets globally… Apple raised the price of its iPhone 14 series versus the iPhone 13 in key markets including the U.K., Japan, and Germany…

MacDailyNews Note: For the base model iPhone 14, the U.K saw an increase of £70 ($80); Australia: 50 Australian dollars ($33); Japan: 21,000 Japanese yen ($146); and Germany: 100 euros ($100). Other models have steeper price increases. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the U.K. costs £150 more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

