Apple Fitness+ available to all iPhone users – even those without Apple Watch – in 21 countries later this fall

Apple today announced that Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service designed to be welcoming to all, will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

The update will be available later this fall in all 21 countries where the service is offered. On Monday, September 12, Fitness+ will introduce the fourth season of Time to Walk featuring new guests, including award-winning actor Regina Hall, Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam, and Emmy Award-winning performer Leslie Jordan. Time to Run will kick off its second season exploring new locations such as Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Mexico City, and Queenstown, New Zealand. That same day, Fitness+ will also launch the latest Artist Spotlight series with workouts featuring the music of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, and The Weeknd. Additionally, Fitness+ will debut its newest Collection, Pilates for More Than Your Core, and expand its team of world-class trainers by introducing a new Yoga trainer, Dice Iida-Klein.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, in a statement. “We can’t wait for more people around the world to stay motivated toward their fitness and wellness goals, and live a healthier day.”

Fitness+ for All iPhone Users

Later this fall, for the first time ever, Fitness+ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ users will see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring. Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app coming with iOS 16 and located in the middle tab, where users can stay motivated to close their Move ring through awards, activity sharing, and more. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Fitness+ users with an Apple Watch can continue to take their motivation to the next level with personalized real-time metrics that display on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the ability to experience Time to Walk, Time to Run, and meditations with just their Apple Watch paired with AirPods or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones.

Time to Walk and Time to Run

Throughout the fall, Fitness+ will introduce new episodes of Time to Walk, an inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to help people walk more often, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ users. Time to Walk has featured 58 guests to date, including Prince William, Malala Yousafzai, Christopher Meloni, Draymond Green, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and many others.

As the series kicks off its fourth season, new guests will be added each week, beginning with:

• Regina Hall, the award-winning actor and comedian who hosted the 2022 Academy Awards and rose to prominence with her role in the comedy-horror “Scary Movie” film series.

• Nicky Jam, the Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton and Latin trap artist, known for his hit album “Fénix.”

• Leslie Jordan, the legendary film, television, and stage actor who received an Emmy Award for his role in “Will & Grace.”

• Ade Adepitan, the Paralympic medalist, British television presenter, and children’s author.

• Constance Wu, the award-winning actor widely known for her roles in “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” who was listed as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

• Meghan Trainor, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her record-breaking debut single “All About That Bass.”

Additionally, Time to Run, an audio running experience designed to help users add inspiration to their everyday run, will add new episodes featuring popular running routes in some of the world’s most iconic locations. Each Time to Run episode is led by a Fitness+ trainer and composed of inspiring coaching tips, motivating and energizing music playlists curated by the trainers, and photos of notable sights along the route taken by the Fitness+ trainer. Runners of all levels can enjoy Time to Run anytime, anywhere, and stay motivated on their route from start to finish.

As the series kicks off its second season, new locations will be added each week, beginning with Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming; Mexico City; Anchorage, Alaska; Monterey, California; Seattle; and Queenstown, New Zealand.

With iOS 16, all Time to Walk and Time to Run episodes are available in the Fitness app on iPhone with a Fitness+ subscription. Users can also enjoy the episodes with their Apple Watch paired with AirPods or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones. For subscribers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk and Time to Run episodes become Time to Walk or Push and Time to Run or Push.

Artist Spotlight

Starting Monday, September 12, Fitness+ will add to the popular Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, and The Weeknd. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring music by each of these artists will appear across different workout types, including Strength, HIIT, Dance, Cycling, Yoga, and Treadmill. Previous Artist Spotlight workouts have featured music by BTS, the Beatles, Elton John, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Prince, Shakira, and more.

Inspired by these Fitness+ workouts, Apple Music and Apple One subscribers can enjoy the Fitness+ Spotlight series, which features a unique music playlist for each individual Artist Spotlight musician to keep people energized outside of their Fitness+ workouts.

Collections

The same day, Fitness+ will also introduce its newest Collection, Pilates for More Than Your Core, featuring a curation of 20- and 30-minute Pilates workouts designed to strengthen the entire body using just a resistance band. Users can do these workouts on their own or as a complement to Strength and Core workouts. Other available Collections in the service include Train to Row a Fast 2000 Meters, Run Your First 5K, Get into a Groove with Dance, Resilience for Life’s Ups and Downs, and more.

New Yoga Trainer

Yoga — one of the most popular Fitness+ workouts — can help users feel strong, stretched, and centered. Dice Iida-Klein is the newest addition to the Fitness+ trainer team and has 15 years of experience teaching yoga around the world, including in Australia, the Netherlands, and Thailand. He is passionate about helping people become more aware of their mind-body connection, and his music choices encourage users to embrace this.

Fitness+ Enhancements in watchOS 9 and iOS 16

• With iOS 16, Fitness+ users have even more ways to stay motivated toward their next goal. They can now earn dedicated awards for personal records, streaks, or major milestones, including completing a Fitness+ workout or meditation such as “First Fitness+ Core Workout” or “Best Fitness+ HIIT Workout.”

• With watchOS 9, Fitness+ workouts now display additional onscreen guidance along with trainer coaching to help users get the most out of their workouts, including Intensity for HIIT, Cycling, Rowing, and Treadmill; Strokes per Minute (SPM) for Rowing; Revolutions per Minute (RPM) for Cycling; and Incline for walkers and runners in Treadmill.

• Fitness+ subscribers without Apple TV can use AirPlay to stream workouts or meditations on third-party devices. With watchOS 9, onscreen metrics are now available on compatible third-party devices to help users stay motivated.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

• Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

• Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 4 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

• Fitness+ can be shared with up to five other family members for the same price, making it easy for Apple Watch users in the same household to enjoy the service.

• Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.

• To get the newest features, use Apple Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 9 paired with iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16, iPad with iPadOS 16, or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 16.

