MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Far Out’ special event



• End of event. Little “Severance” nod there at the end

• Cook recaps today’s announcements

• Pre-order Sept. 9th available Sept. 16th

• Flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1099 (price unchanged)

• iPhone 14 Pro starts at $99 (price unchanged)

• Emergency SOS via Satellite is free for two years with iPhone 14 (launches first in U.S. and Canada)

• Crash Detection

• All-day battery life

• Cinematic Mode supports up to 4K, 30fps (24fps option)

• ProRes video; Dolby Vision

• All-new, redesigned flash

• Apple ProRAW at 48MP resolution

• Main Camera has up to 2X low light performance

• 100% Focus Pixels

• 48MP quad-pixel sensor

• New Pro Camera

• New display engine

• 16-core Neural Engine – 17 trillion operations per second

• Competition still trying to match 4-year old A13

• Fastest chip ever in a smartphone

• A16 Bionic: 16 billion transistors (most ever in an iPhone); 4nm process

• Always-On display operates as low as 1Hz

• iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6.7-inch, 600 nits, 2000 nits peak

• iPhone 14 Pro: 6.1-inch, 600 nits, 2000 nits peak

• Dynamic Island: Inelegant Kludge Obfuscation

• Better than the notch; still a kludge (dynamic island moves and grows depending on the use)

• New TrueDepth Camera: Pill cutout (buh-bye shiteous notch)

• Four new colors: Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple

• iPhone 14 and flagship iPhone 14 Pro

• iPhone 14 commercial being shown

• iPhone 14 (avail. Sept. 16) starts at $799, iPhone 14 Plus (avail. Oct. 7) starts at $899

• Apple Fitness+ will be avalable to all iPhone 14 users, even those w/o Apple Watch

• Emergency SOS via Satellite is free for two years with iPhone 14 (launches first in U.S. and Canada)

• Use Find My app to share location via satellite

• iPhone 14 users can get emergency help even when out of cellular range

• iPhone 14 antennae can connect to satellite (display shows you where to point your iPhone to hit satellite overhead)

• iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity: Emergency SOS via Satellite

• iPhone 14/Plus offers Crash Detection (same as Apple Watch)

• All U.S. iPhone 14 models no longer have a physical SIM tray or card. eSIM-only

• eSIM – lets you quickly switch plans (multiple plans and numbers capable)

• Video stabilization: Action Mode uses the full sensor to make video look incredibly stable (no gimbal required)

• Photonic Engine – dramatically improves low light photos, incredible detail

• 12MP TrueDepth (front) camera with autofocus (for the first time)

• 49% low light improvement vs. iPhone 13

• 12MP main camera with 1.9 microns; sensor-shift OIS

• 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine

• A15 Bionic

• Five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product Red

• Aerospace aluminum

• Ceramic Shield display

• Super Retina XDR display, 1200 nits peak brightness

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus

• iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

• AirPods Pro 2: $249, order Sept. 9, available Sept, 23rd

• New lanyard loop on case

• Find My can find the AirPods Pro charging case (has a speaker to indicate pairing, low battery, charging start)

• Up to 30 hours with case

• Up to 6 hours listening time on a single charge

• New Touch Control – adjust volume with swipe up or down on stem

• New Adaptive Transparency filters out high decibel noises

• New extra small eartip option

• Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) is significantly improved (up to 2X amount of noise canceled vs. gen. 1 AirPods Pro)

• Personalized Spatial Audio capable – use TrueDepth camera to create custom spatial audio tuned just for you

• New low distortion driver and custom amp

• New H2 chip – high bandwidth connectivity

• AirPods Pro commercial shown

• AirPods Pro (second generation)

• Apple Watch Ultra commercial video being shown

• Apple Watch Ultra: $799 GPS+ Cellular (order today, available September 23rd)

• Three microphones let users be heard, even in extreme weather

• 2000 nits display brightness

• Apple Watch Ultra: 49mm case

• Apple Watch Ultra shown in use as dive computer during scuba dive

• Capable of being a dive computer (in conjunction with Huish Outdoors) with Oceanic+ app (coming later this fall)

• EN13319 certified

• WR100 water resistence

• 80 decibel alert for emergencies

• Compass lets you mark waypoints

• Apple Watch Ultra works in desert heat and at the top of mountains

• Action button – give you most accurate start, mark a segment, detect track

• New precision dual-freq. GPS (L1+L5 GPS) – most accurate GPS of any sports watch on the market

• Apple Watch Ultra: The best sports smartwatch available

• Three new Ultra bands: Alpine, Trail, and Ocean

• For outdoor adventure, water sports, endurance training/racing

• 60 hours battery life with new optimization setting coming later this fall

• 36 hours battery life

• Cellular built-in to all Apple Watch Ultra models

• Second speaker for increased volume – even in windy conditions

• Designed to be used when wearing gloves

• Action button in high-contrast International Orange – programmable

• Flat display

• Aerospace-grade titanium

• Apple Watch Ultra: Apple Watch for extreme environments

• Starts at $249 GPS and $299 GPS+Celluar

• Matching back case colors

• Great Apple Watch for kids

• S8 chip

• Crash detection supported

• New Apple Watch SE in Silver, Midnight, and Starlight

• Apple Watch SE (second generation)

• Apple Watch commercial being shown

• Order today, avail September 16th

• Starts at $399 GPS and $499 Cellular with 3 months Fitness+ free

• Two new Hermes bands; new Lucky Horse watch face

• Stainless colors: Silver, Gold, and Graphite

• Aluminum colors: Midnight, Starlighht, Silver, Product Red

• S8 chip

• International roaming comes with watchOS 9

• New Low Power Mode can give you up to 36 hours of battery life (avial with watchOS 9 and Apple Watch Series 5 or later)

• All day 18-hour battery life

• Crash detection runs only when you’re driving

• Crash detection: Apple Watch Series 8 (new accelerometer) can detect when you’ve been in a severe car crash and notify emergency services

• Apple Watch health data is encrypted end-to-end on iCloud – even Apple cannot see it

• Apple: Privacy is a fundamental human right

• Automative retrospective ovulation estimates

• Temperature changes can indicate ovulation

• Temperature sensor works overnight, too

• At Apple, privacy is paramount

• Apple Watch Series 8 features new temperature sensor

• Durable : Swim-proof, dust-proof, crack resistant

• New Watch Faces

• Always-on display

• Apple Watch Series 8

• Jeff Williams talks Apple Watch

• Cook: Apple Watch improves peoples’ lives in many ways

• Apple Watch saves lives

• Cook shares Apple Watch success stories

• Apple Watch

• Only Apple can integrate products like this

• Cooks talks seamless continuity between Apple products

• Here to talk about three products: iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch

• Tim Cook on video: “Good morning.”

• Video opening begins

• Tim Cook takes the stage at Apple Park’s Steve Jobs Theater

• Awaiting start of event