As-yet-nonexistent ‘Apple Car’ ranked highly in a survey of new-vehicle owners

Consumers are primed to buy an “Apple Car” before one even exists, with the brand ranked higher than Tesla, Lexus, BMW, Audi, and Porsche in a recent new-vehicle consideration survey of 200,000 new-vehicle owners just released by Strategic Vision.
David Welch for Bloomberg News:
For the first time, the consulting firm included Apple among the more than 45 brands it surveyed consumers about. The findings: 26% said they would “definitely consider” buying a set of wheels from the iPhone maker, behind only Toyota and Honda. And 24% ticked the top box (“I love it”) when asked their impression of the quality of the brand, beating all others by a wide margin.
That’s serious brand power and suggests there would be significant appetite for autos alongside all those phones, computers, watches and television boxes.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported Apple is shooting for a fully autonomous electric car and aims to have one ready around 2025. Many companies working on self-driving technology have been unable to deploy robotaxis on the timelines they targeted, and only a handful are offering ride services in select cities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration keeps having to remind Americans that no vehicle available for purchase today is capable of driving itself (hear that, Tesla owners?)
For the time being, at least, Apple lacks an industrial partner. But one of the companies it knows best — iPhone assembler Foxconn — recently acquired a former General Motors assembly plant in Ohio from struggling startup Lordstown Motors. That factory is big enough to easily make 400,000 vehicles a year.
MacDailyNews Take: Think iPod launching into the PMP market. The nascent EV market is Apple’s for the taking.
3 Comments
I’ve said it before, as soon as Apple engineers figure out that you don’t need to increase the backlighting of a keyboard as the light in a room gets brighter I’ll start to think about getting in any vehicle designed in California, and built in China.
Apple Fan from way but will never buy an Apple car or any EV for that matter.
There will never be Apple Car, this perpetual charade will continue till the media wise up and call out Apple on this instead of trying to drum it up.
Under the rare and highly unlikely chance something actually appeared, it will be someone else’s base vehicle with a pile of Apple tech in it. It will cost as much or more than a Tesla, putting it way beyond the financial reach of mere mortals that actually need to drive and get somewhere.
And all this ridiculous talk now about some states eliminating ICE cars in favor of EV’s. will fail miserably for a host of reasons… the biggest reasons are there will never be enough charging stations, and the current grid, which they’ve totally screwed up by trying to make it “green”, will never have enough power to take the added load of thousands more EV’s