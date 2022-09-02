Apple iPhone overtakes derivative Android to take majority share of smartphones used in America

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone has overtaken derivative Android phones to account for more than 50% of American’s smartphones.

Patrick McGee for Financial Times:

The 50 per cent landmark — the iPhone’s highest share since it launched in 2007 — was first passed in the quarter ending in June, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Some 150 devices using Google’s Android operating system, led by Samsung and Lenovo, accounted for the rest.

“[O]ver the past four years the flow has consistently been Android to iOS,” said Counterpoint’s research director, Jeff Fieldhack. “This is a big milestone that we could see replicated in other affluent countries across the globe.”

The numbers are based on smartphones in use, known as the “active installed base” … This is a wider and more meaningful category than new phone shipments, which fluctuate from quarter to quarter and have already demonstrated Apple’s newfound strength.

The active installed base takes into account the millions of people brought into Apple’s ecosystem through the used phone market, as well as those who use iPhones purchased years ago.

Ben Wood, analyst at CCS Insight, said: “It’s not that we are seeing a big year where Apple grows its market share 10 or 15 per cent, but there’s this slow burn where they quietly just grab more share every year.”