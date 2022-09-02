Apple iPhone overtakes derivative Android to take majority share of smartphones used in America

Apple’s revolutionary iPhone has overtaken derivative Android phones to account for more than 50% of American’s smartphones.
Patrick McGee for Financial Times:
The 50 per cent landmark — the iPhone’s highest share since it launched in 2007 — was first passed in the quarter ending in June, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Some 150 devices using Google’s Android operating system, led by Samsung and Lenovo, accounted for the rest.
“[O]ver the past four years the flow has consistently been Android to iOS,” said Counterpoint’s research director, Jeff Fieldhack. “This is a big milestone that we could see replicated in other affluent countries across the globe.”
The numbers are based on smartphones in use, known as the “active installed base” … This is a wider and more meaningful category than new phone shipments, which fluctuate from quarter to quarter and have already demonstrated Apple’s newfound strength.
The active installed base takes into account the millions of people brought into Apple’s ecosystem through the used phone market, as well as those who use iPhones purchased years ago.
Ben Wood, analyst at CCS Insight, said: “It’s not that we are seeing a big year where Apple grows its market share 10 or 15 per cent, but there’s this slow burn where they quietly just grab more share every year.”
MacDailyNews Take: As more and more people wake up, hear about iPhone’s superior user experience, see iPhone’s strong resale values vs. pretend iPhones from South Korean dishwasher makers and worse, they want to invest their money in quality, instead of wasting it every time they saddle themselves with a fake iPhone. More and more people want to stop being handicapped PITA green bubbles and experience a real iPhone for themselves.
Importantly, there is a lot of headroom into which Apple can grow globally:
Mobile Operating System Market Share Worldwide (StatCounter, August 2022)
• Android – 71.52
• iOS – 27.83%
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
6 Comments
“Iphone derivative”….that is awesome.
But wait, Apple fans constantly spout that market share is irrelevant and that it’s profit share that matters…..
But wait, unhinged fanatic Apple haters always post any nonsensical argument…..oh wait, you just did that again.
Back in the thinking world, yes financial viability is often best indicator is doing a product well. Now you are probably a big fan of Acme Products or RonCo or Android. Frequently the best quality products don’t achieve that kind of cheap product high volume razor thin margins saturation. But occasionally a best quality product, in this instance iPhone, also happens to gain big market share. There are added benefits to this, not the least of which is it causes you unhinged Apple haters to become even more unhinged.
I’m curious as to what measure they used to determine the ‘active installed base’.
The measure they use is a Stanley Powerlock, 16′. https://www.stanleytools.com/product/33-158/powerlockr-5-m-16-ft-x-19-mm-tape
Yes sir! Writing this on an iPhone SE first gen on 15.6.1 iOS. The size factor really matters for me.