Cyber flasher’s AirDropped nudes nearly cancel Southwest Airlines flight

A Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to turn the plane around, taxi back to the gate, and involve security over an unknown cyber flasher who was AirDropping nudes aboard a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the pilot is heard saying: “So here’s the deal. If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and vacation is going to be ruined. So you folks, whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get you to Cabo!”

MacDailyNews Take: When someone shares something with you using AirDrop, you see an alert with a preview. Hence the cyber flashing aspect. You can then tap Accept or Decline, but you’ve already seen the image. However, there’s a way to prevent receiving nudes from random people on a plane or elsewhere that we’ll explain below.

First, if you tap Accept, the AirDrop will come through within the same app it was sent from. For example, photos appear in the Photos app and websites open in Safari. If you AirDrop something to yourself, like a photo from your iPhone to your Mac, you won’t see an option to Accept or Decline — it’ll automatically get sent to your device. Just make sure that both devices are signed in with the same Apple ID.

Now, to choose who can see your device and send you content via AirDrop:

Go to Settings > General. Tap AirDrop, then choose an option:

• Receiving Off: You won’t receive AirDrop requests.

• Contacts Only: Only your contacts can see your device.

• Everyone: All nearby Apple devices using AirDrop can see your device.

You can also set your AirDrop options in Control Center:

On iPhone X or later, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen to open Control Center. Or follow the same motion to open Control Center on your iPad with iOS 12 or later or iPadOS. On your iPhone 8 or earlier or iPod touch, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Press firmly or touch and hold the network settings card in the upper-left corner. Touch and hold the AirDrop button, then choose one of these options:

If you see Receiving Off and can’t tap to change it:

1. Go to Settings > Screen Time.

2. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.

3. Tap Allowed Apps and make sure that AirDrop is turned on.

