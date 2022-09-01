iPhone 14 Pro display ‘pill’ to house camera and microphone privacy indicators

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly use software to black out pixels to make the “pill and hole punch” display cutouts look like one seamless pill-shaped cutout which will also house camera and microphone privacy indicator lights.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Currently, Apple places a very small orange dot in the upper-right corner of the display when an application is using your iPhone’s microphone. A green dot appears when an app is using your iPhone’s camera. On the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will move these indicators and make them far more visible.

The “dead space” between the two display cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will be used to show these green and yellow privacy indicators. Apple’s goal, according to our source, is to make the experience more similar to a MacBook, which features an always-visible green LED when the camera is in use.

This will also allow Apple to show both the green and orange dots at the same time when the camera and microphone are both in use. Currently, Apple only shows the green dot, even if an app is accessing the camera and microphone both.