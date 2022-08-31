Privacy-focused Apple is killing Meta’s advertising revenue

Apple’s privacy-focused changes to its operating system – App Tracking Transparency – that wiped out an estimated $10 billion of revenue for privacy-trampling Facebook/Instagram-parent Meta Platforms. And now, it looks like Apple’s is gearing up to go after the small businesses that have relied almost entirely on Meta’s online advertising tools for more than a decade.

Shoshana Wodinsky for MarketWatch:

Marketwatch found two recent job postings from Apple that suggest the company is looking to build out its burgeoning adtech team with folks who specialize in working with small businesses. Specifically, the company says it’s looking for two product managers who are “inspired to make a difference in how digital advertising will work in a privacy-centric world,” who want to “design and build consumer advertising experiences.” The ideal candidate, Apple said, won’t only have savvy around advertising, mobile tech, and advertising on mobile tech, but will also have experience with “performance marketing, local ads or enabling small businesses.” The listings also state that Apple’s looking for a manager who can “drive multi-year strategy and execution,” which suggests that Apple isn’t only tailing local advertisers, but it will likely be tailing those advertisers for a while. And considering how some of those small brands are already looking to jump ship from Facebook following Apple’s privacy changes, luring them off the platform might be enough to hamper Meta’s entire business structure for good, adtech analysts said.

MacDailyNews Take: Meta’s privacy-trampling business model depended on keeping users ignorant in order to succeed.

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency simply gives users the control they should have always had. Clearly, users do not want Meta tracking them.

The fact that Apple providing users the choice to be tracked or not via App Tracking Transparency hurts Facebook et al. not only highlights the inherent flaw in the business model of these societal cancers, it makes us laugh. 🤣 — MacDailyNews, March 9, 2022

Apple’s privacy tool allows users to understand what’s being taken from them in exchange for a “free” services and gives users the tools they need to protect their privacy and security.

Privacy means people know what they’re signing up for, in plain English, and repeatedly. I’m an optimist; I believe people are smart, and some people want to share more data than other people do. Ask them. Ask them every time. Make them tell you to stop asking them if they get tired of your asking them. Let them know precisely what you’re going to do with your data. — Steve Jobs, June 2010

