Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro ‘pill and hole punch’ display cutouts could render as single long pill shape

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models are very likely to eschew the inelegant kludge (notch) and instead feature a display with “pill and hole punch” cutouts, but, when the screen is active, the two will appear as one long pill shape, one rumor claims.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Rather than stick with the uneven aesthetic, the suggestion is that Apple has chosen to turn off the pixels in the “dead space” between the cutouts in order to create the appearance of a unified pill shape that is less distracting when viewing content on the screen. In another intriguing twist, the tipster also claims that Apple intends to visually expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts to host content. For example, Apple could make the area slightly wider to fit status icons on the left and right sides, or even extend it downward into a large rounded square when delivering certain notifications. MacRumors has discovered chatter across Chinese social media networks, purportedly originating from Foxconn employees involved in iPhone 14 Pro assembly, suggesting the same unified pill software implementation.

MacDailyNews Take: “Pill and hole punch” or Tylenol-shaped, either one is better than the laughably awful notch, but still inelegant. Apple won’t have arrived at the proper solution until they figure out how to either live with a slim top bezel or embed the necessary TrueDepth camera system components under the display.

