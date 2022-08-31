Apple’s top privacy executive set to exit company for law firm

Apple’s top privacy executive, Jane Horvath, will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Jane Horvath, who first joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced publicly. Horvath recently informed Apple’s legal department of her plans in an internal memo.

She vacates a role that has become increasingly key to Apple’s strategy. Horvath, who took the title of chief privacy officer last year, served as the company’s face in promoting its safeguards, alongside Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The tech giant has touted features such as on-device processing and web-tracking prevention — as well as stricter app advertising policies…

Horvath is joining a law firm that has represented Apple on a number of issues over the past several years. Gibson Dunn most recently led Apple’s legal efforts in its fight against Epic Games Inc. over App Store commissions.