Use your iPhone’s Back Tap feature to speed up oft-used actions

With Back Tap enabled on your iPhone, a quick double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone can be used to quickly trigger oft-used actions such as launching the Camera app, taking a screenshot, activating Siri, turning the flashlight on and off, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more.
How to turn on Back Tap:
- Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later.
-
Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap.
-
Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action including, importantly, Shortcuts.
-
Double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.
MacDailyNews Note: You can also set a double or triple tap to trigger an Accessibility Shortcut to quickly access features like Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, AssistiveTouch, and VoiceOver.
Of course, this only works if you have no protective case on your precious iPhone — which would be foolishness.
It works with a case. You’re likely tapping too slowly, if you’ve even really bothered to try it.
Why do commenters so quickly go to snarky? I am using Apple’s own clear case on an iPhone 13 Pro. I did try it, and it only works if you tap to the immediate-left of the camera cluster – which is quite difficult to do holding it in your left hand. So, yes, you are correct. Enough said.
Agree with the snarky comment but that is the nature of the MDN comments section, sadly.
Calling Back Tapper’s comment snarky, when it obviously isn’t, is a snarky comment in itself.
Back Tap works just fine with the iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe.
It also works just fine with the iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe.
Apple’s Clear Case (polycarbonate) is notoriously stiff, make adjusting the volume and side buttons noticeably harder.
You’ve literally bought Apple’s worst iPhone case.
Small correction: Apple’s clear case is not polycarbonate, it’s polyeurethane.
Regardless, it’s Apple’s poor design if its products don’t work as advertised. There is no reason a properly designed polyurethane case should not work reliably.
We get it that Apple is too big to care about such details anymore. The troll farm here may not understand, but it’s been this way since before Cook arrived.
Steve’s point is valid. It doesn’t “just work”, and it’s not because he’s “holding it wrong”.
The more Apple complicates iOS, the more I prefer to use macOS with a wired trackball.