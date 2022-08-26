Apple’s iPad is now just $279 on Amazon

Apple’s 9th generation iPad features the powerful A13 Bionic chip that packs even more performance and capability into the company’s most popular iPad, all while retaining its all-day battery life. Initially starting at just $329, it’s now now just $279 on Amazon and features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 64GB storage, support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and the intuitive iPadOS 15 (ready to be upgraded to iOS 16 this fall).

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

Whether you want a device for content consumption, playing games, browning the web, or even doing work, Apple’s iPad fits the bill. And the entry-level model gives you a lot to work with, thanks to a sharp 10.2-inch display, a portable build, and the zippy A13 Bionic processor. The A13 Bionic chip here gives you a boatload of power for handling tasks. iPadOS 15 runs excellent here, and it will get iPadOS 16 this fall — that won’t include the new multitasking “Stage Manager’ mode, though. That’s only for iPads with the M1 chip. The front facing camera here is a sharp 12-megapixels, and it features Apple’s CenterStage tech, which will keep you in the frame for video calls on a bevy of platforms. It’s like having a dedicated camera following you with a producer calling the shots. This iPad also features an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

MacDailyNews Take: Get ’em while they last! (The 256GB Wifi models are already sold out on Apple’s Amazon store.)

