Apple TV+ inks overall deal with ‘Slow Horses’ producer 60Forty Films

60Forty Films, led by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta, has inked an overall deal with Apple TV+, Variety reports Friday.

K.J. Yossman for Variety:

They are already in production on upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series “Hijack,” starring Idris Elba, which they are producing alongside Idiotlamp Productions and Elba’s company Green Door Pictures. “Hijack” tells the story of Sam Nelson (played by Elba), an accomplished business negotiator whose quick-thinking, smooth-talking skills become crucial when the plane he is on is hijacked. Laurenson and Kousetta have worked closely with Apple for a number of years, including on Gary Oldman-starrer “Slow Horses” (pictured above) and “The Essex Serpent,” starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, both of which the duo lead exec produced. They return as exec producers on seasons three and four of “Slow Horses,” which have already started shooting in London with returning cast Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Christopher Chung.

MacDailyNews Take: We loved season one of Slow Horses (can’t wait for seasons two and three, ordered by Apple back in June), so we expect this deal to produce some excellent content for Apple TV+!

