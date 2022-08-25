Eve Jobs still has her dad Steve’s vintage Apple T-shirt

Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, has a growing collection of vintage Apple T-shirts, including one very rare tee: a one-of-a-kind prototype made by Jobs himself from the era when he was running Apple out of his garage with co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Margaret Abrams for Page Six:

The front of the shirt reads, “Eve had the right idea,” while the back continues the text: “She picked an Apple.” “It means so much to me. I smile every time I wear it,” Eve, 24, told Vanity Fair. The Stanford grad and accomplished equestrian even channeled her dad for her shoot with the mag, posing in a black Saint Laurent turtleneck dress reminiscent of Jobs’ signature top.

Britt Hennemuth and Emma Summerton for Vanity Fair:

Jobs tells me over lunch… “I have a recollection of going to work with him and drawing on this one whiteboard in his office that I believe stands there to this day, with all my little doodles on it. I would just subconsciously soak in all the beauty and gorgeous design around me.” I note that there’s an iPhone resting on the table between us and recording our interview. “It’s a beautiful reminder for me every day,” she says, looking down at it fondly. “All day, every day. It really is. It makes me feel warm.” The 24-year-old world-class equestrian and Stanford graduate traded Silicon Valley for New York City in the fall of 2021 after making her runway debut for Coperni in Paris. Jobs has since signed a deal to be a face of Louis Vuitton and will star in a digital campaign later this year.

MacDailyNews Note: Read more about Eve in the full article here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.