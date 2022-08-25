Apple preps for Bluetooth 5.2, which could mean new AirPods Pro with LE Audio

According to a recent filing in the Bluetooth SIG products database, Apple seems to be preparing for future devices with Bluetooth 5.2 support which could mean new AirPods Pro with LE Audio support.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple adopting Bluetooth 5.2 would be especially beneficial for AirPods, as the specification includes support for LE Audio with several improvements to wireless audio streaming.

LE Audio is part of the low-energy Bluetooth LE standard. According to The Verge, benefits of LE Audio for wireless headphones like AirPods could include improved audio quality, longer battery life, the ability to connect more than two pairs of AirPods to a single iPhone, and the ability for each individual left and right AirPod to have its own Bluetooth connection to an iPhone to prevent desynchronization during audio playback.

In July, the Bluetooth SIG said it anticipates availability of products with support for LE Audio to ramp up by the end of 2022.