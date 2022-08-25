Mashable reviews Apple’s M2 MacBook Air: Super-fast with a fantastic keyboard

Apple’s completely redesigned MacBook Air is supercharged by the M2 chip, featuring even more performance alongside a new strikingly thin design, a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging.

Available in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray — MacBook Air with M2 starts at $1,199 and $1,099 for education customers.

Let me cut to the chase: If you’ve been waiting four or five years to upgrade your MacBook Air, go ahead and do it now. That’s because the new 2022 MacBook Air, powered by Apple’s in-house M2 silicon, is just about the ideal work-from-home (or work-from-wherever, really) companion. For a starting price of $1,200, this new M2 Air delivers everything you need any job centered around using a computer: Rock-solid battery life, a larger 13.6-inch display than previous models, a keyboard that’s to die for, and enough horsepower to handle everyday tasks with ease. Apple upgraded the display from its former 13.3-inch size to a new 13.6-inch size. A third of an inch may not sound like a lot, but in ultra-portable laptop terms, it can make a big difference. I’ve spent the last three and a half years working on a 2016 MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch display and immediately felt the difference here, so trust me on this. From the perspective of someone who’s been stuck on one of Apple’s horrendous old butterfly keyboards for years, switching to the M2 MacBook Air was roughly what I imagine it feels like to go to heaven. This is a fantastic keyboard — one that should be a selling point for anyone stuck on a butterfly keyboard. Key presses feel substantial but hardly make any noise. Merely pushing the keys in while typing feels good, man… The M2 processor, just like its M1 and M1 Pro predecessors, keeps this new MacBook Air running real fast. This isn’t terribly surprising, as top-of-the-line performance is one of the reasons people are so willing to pay the exorbitant “Apple tax” on every device the company makes. We expect greatness from Apple products and that’s what this new MacBook Air provides.

MacDailyNews Take: As our own SteveJack wrote oh so long ago:

Apple costs more because it is better. – SteveJack, MacDailyNews, October 3, 2002

