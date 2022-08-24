Apple stock gets fresh buy point ahead of ‘Far out’ September 7th event

Apple is the Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) “Stock Of The Day” as the company prepares to unveil its new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 at a product launch on September 7th.

Meanwhile, Apple stock has set a new, lower buy point amid the recent market pullback.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

Apple stock is in a 34-week consolidation pattern with a buy point of 183.04, according to IBD MarketSmith charts. That buy point is 10 cents above the stock’s all-time high of 182.94 reached on Jan. 4, based on IBD trading guidelines. However, with a recent retreat in the shares, Apple stock has formed a handle with a new buy point of 176.25. Aggressive investors also could have picked up Apple stock after a bullish bounce off its 21-day line. Apple stock has an IBD Composite Rating of 91 out of 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup. IBD’s Composite Rating is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

MacDailyNews Note: More info and charts in the full article here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.