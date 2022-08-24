Apple increasing iPhone 14 production due to continued market share gains

Investment firm Susquehanna writes in a note to clients that Apple is continuing to increase its build plans for the iPhone 14 series, noting that Cupertino is ahead of its iPhone 13 production rate at this point in time.

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

<

blockquote>

Analyst Mehdi Hosseini noted that the increase in units is due to “continued market share gains,” and has caused Apple to boost its plans for the December quarter and the second-half of the year to 100M units, up from a prior 88M.

Hosseini now estimated that Apple partners are set to build 52M iPhones in the September quarter, up 12% sequentially and 8% year-over-year. The iPhone 13 continues to see strong demand, with estimates of 23.5M builds, up from a prior estimate of 21.5M, due in part to higher builds for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Builds for the iPhone 14 are sill tracking towards 23M.

“We believe iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max accounts for 55-60% of overall iPhone14 build in [September quarter], which combined with the upside from iPhone13 Pro/Pro Max should help Apple with a higher blended ASP (per iPhone),” Hosseini wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that Apple is now set to build 228M iPhones in 2022, up 8% year-over-year./blockquote>

MacDailyNews Take: Android switchers trump the recessionary economy. For Apple’s revolutionary iPhone, at least, it’s all systems go!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.