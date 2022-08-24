The features that won’t make the release of iOS 16

The development of iOS 16 hasn’t been the smoothest. Accordingly, a number of high-profile features will not debut in the initial release of Apple’s upcoming mobile operating system.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

One of the most notable delayed features is support for Live Activities. These allow you to view real-time updates directly on your Lock Screen.

Apple’s Freeform app won’t in iOS 16, though the iPhone-maker said this from the start. It will be arriving in a future update across all of Apple’s platforms.

Another feature that we won’t see for a bit is support for Matter. Technically, iOS 15 already supports the beta of Matter and iOS 16 will fully support Matter — when the standard is released itself.

Matter is supposed to be available to end-users this fall and iOS 16 will — theoretically — be ready when it arrives.